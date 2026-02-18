Every Premier League free agent this summer, featuring big-name Man United & Liverpool stars

John Stones, Casemiro, and Ibrahima Konate (Photo by Alex Pantling, Carl Recine, Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

We’ve got a list of every free agent who’ll be on the market this summer as they come towards the ends of their contracts with Premier League clubs.

There’ll surely be plenty of teams out there looking to snap up some free agents, and this summer will see some exciting opportunities emerging, with big names about to be out of contract.

Manchester United veterans Harry Maguire and Casemiro will surely have clubs chasing them, while Liverpool could say goodbye to both Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Read on for the full list below…

Arsenal

N/A

Aston Villa

Ross Barkley

Bournemouth

Marcos Senesi

Matai Akinmboni

Fraser Forster

Brentford

Rico Henry

Mathias Jensen

Josh Dasilva

Brighton & Hove Albion

Adam Webster

Danny Welbeck

Solly March

Joel Veltman

James Milner

Burnley

Josh Laurent

Martin Dubravka

Ashley Barnes

Vaclav Hladky

Chelsea

N/A

Crystal Palace

Daichi Kamada

Jefferson Lerma

Nathaniel Clyne

Everton

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Michael Keane

Idrissa Gueye

Seamus Coleman

Fulham

Harry Wilson

Ryan Sessegnon

Raul Jimenez

Leeds United

Illan Meslier

Sam Byram

Karl Darlow

Alex Cairns

Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate

Andrew Robertson

Freddie Woodman

Rhys Williams

Liverpool fans – after the saga with Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, how big a blow would it be to also see Konate run down his contract? Can you see him signing a new deal or is it too late now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva

John Stones

Marcus Bettinelli

Harry Maguire

Casemiro

Tyrell Malacia

Tom Heaton

Newcastle United

Nick Pope

Fabian Schar

Kieran Trippier

Emil Krafth

Mark Gillespie

Nottingham Forest

Stefan Ortega

Angus Gunn

Willy Boly

Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin

Bertrand Traore

Harrison Jones

Simon Moore

Tottenham Hotspur

Yves Bissouma

Ben Davies

West Ham United

Adama Traore

Callum Wilson

Lukasz Fabianski

Wolves

Matt Doherty