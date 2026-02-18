Every Premier League free agent this summer, featuring big-name Man United & Liverpool stars

We’ve got a list of every free agent who’ll be on the market this summer as they come towards the ends of their contracts with Premier League clubs.
There’ll surely be plenty of teams out there looking to snap up some free agents, and this summer will see some exciting opportunities emerging, with big names about to be out of contract.
Manchester United veterans Harry Maguire and Casemiro will surely have clubs chasing them, while Liverpool could say goodbye to both Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.
Read on for the full list below…
Arsenal
N/A
Aston Villa
Ross Barkley
Bournemouth
Matai Akinmboni
Fraser Forster
Brentford
Rico Henry
Mathias Jensen
Josh Dasilva
Brighton & Hove Albion
Adam Webster
Danny Welbeck
Solly March
Joel Veltman
James Milner
Burnley
Josh Laurent
Martin Dubravka
Ashley Barnes
Vaclav Hladky
Chelsea
N/A
Crystal Palace
Daichi Kamada
Jefferson Lerma
Nathaniel Clyne
Everton
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Michael Keane
Idrissa Gueye
Seamus Coleman
Fulham
Harry Wilson
Ryan Sessegnon
Raul Jimenez
Leeds United
Illan Meslier
Sam Byram
Karl Darlow
Alex Cairns
Liverpool
Freddie Woodman
Rhys Williams
Manchester City
Bernardo Silva
Marcus Bettinelli
Manchester United
Harry Maguire
Tyrell Malacia
Tom Heaton
Newcastle United
Nick Pope
Fabian Schar
Kieran Trippier
Emil Krafth
Mark Gillespie
Nottingham Forest
Stefan Ortega
Angus Gunn
Willy Boly
Sunderland
Dennis Cirkin
Bertrand Traore
Harrison Jones
Simon Moore
Tottenham Hotspur
Yves Bissouma
Ben Davies
West Ham United
Adama Traore
Callum Wilson
Lukasz Fabianski
Wolves
Matt Doherty
