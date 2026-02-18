Leeds to sell Joel Piroe? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joel Piroe has been linked with a move away from Leeds United in recent months.

He was linked with an exit in January, but a move did not materialise. It seems that he could be on the move at the end of the season. He has struggled to secure regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to leave to play more often.

Joel Piroe needs a fresh start

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and sitting on the bench at Leeds United will not benefit him.

Journalist Graham Smyth believes that his time is up at Elland Road, and the English club is likely to cash in on him. It will be interesting to see whether he can join a club that offers regular opportunities.

He has shown his qualities with Leeds United in the past, and there is no doubt that he could be a very useful player in the right team.

“It’s just not happening for Joel Piroe,” Smyth said on the Square Ball podcast. “You can talk about rustiness all you like, but the entire stadium at St. Andrew’s sensed that the ball needed to go to Calvert-Lewin earlier than it did, and he just hung on that fraction too long. “He dwelt on it a little bit longer, which is a shame because we have seen him thread passes and cut defences open. “It’s just not happening for him.”

Leeds need to replace Piroe

Meanwhile, Leeds United should look to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit. They need a reliable finisher who can find the back of the net regularly. They have been overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

They are looking to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need more quality and depth in that area of the pitch to compete at the highest level.