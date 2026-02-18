(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Juventus have set their sights on Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie as their primary target to bolster the left flank, according to reports from CalcioMercato.

The Italian giants are reportedly preparing for a summer shake-up that could see current wing-back Andrea Cambiaso depart the Allianz Stadium.

Cambiaso, who is under contract until 2029, has had an inconsistent first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite a flashes of brilliance, including a goal in the recent 3-2 Derby d’Italia loss to Inter Milan, the Ligurian defender has struggled for consistency.

With a valuation of approximately €40 million, Juventus are reportedly open to a sale if an appropriate offer arrives, with several Premier League clubs including Manchester City and Bayern Munich previously linked to the 25-year-old.

Juventus want Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie

If Cambiaso leaves, Juventus management has already identified the “chosen one” to take his place.

Destiny Udogie is no stranger to Serie A, having risen through the ranks at Hellas Verona before becoming a breakout star at Udinese.

His blend of technical finesse and a “great physical structure” makes him an ideal fit for the Bianconeri’s tactical evolution.

At 23, Udogie fits the profile of the young, dynamic talent Juventus is looking to build around.

The club is reportedly “ready to sink the blow” and launch a formal pursuit should Cambiaso’s departure materialize this summer.

Destiny Udogie has been an excellent signing for Tottenham

Since moving to North London, Udogie has established himself as a key figure in Tottenham’s squad.

He also played a key role in Spurs’ UEFA Europa League win in 2025, demonstrating remarkable versatility.

Under the current setup at Spurs, he has matured defensively while maintaining the explosive forward runs that characterised his time in Italy.

However, with a contract running until 2030, Tottenham holds all the leverage.

While Juventus view him as the perfect homecoming candidate, pryng the “powerhouse” away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would likely require a fee significantly higher than the €18m Spurs initially paid for his services.

Big summer ahead for Tottenham

Spurs could see several star players leave this summer after what has been an awful domestic season.

Cristian Romero is one of them. Romero has been left frustrated with the club’s situation and is linked with a summer exit.

Several clubs including Real Madrid and Athletico Madrid are said to be keen on signing him.

Micky van de Ven is another star defender linked with a move away and Liverpool have emerged as surprise contenders to sign him as a long-term Virgil van Dijk replacement.