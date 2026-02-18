Liam Delap in action for Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s no hiding that it’s been a disappointing first season at Chelsea for Liam Delap, and I’m told five clubs are now keeping an eye on his situation.

At this stage, a loan in the summer is more likely than a permanent sale, but some sources I’ve spoken to are already not ruling out the latter for this £30m flop signing from Ipswich Town, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Delap might still get a chance to turn things around between now and the end of the season, but with just one Premier League goal to his name since his move to Stamford Bridge, he’s really up against it to save his Blues career now.

Even if Chelsea felt they were investing in a striker for the future with Delap, the west Londoners have also shown that they can be cut-throat about these things, with other players like Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Renato Veiga leaving not long after joining as they simply didn’t make the desired impact.

Delap could be next, according to my sources, with a final decision to come soon, but with clubs already trying to keep abreast of developments.

Liam Delap transfer suitors emerge as Chelsea career already in doubt

“Delap might not have much longer at Chelsea,” one source in the industry told me. “It’s clear that he’s struggled, and they’ll be open to a loan this summer – that could be with an option or obligation to buy, but don’t be surprised if they’re open to permanent offers straight away.”

“I’d be surprised if Delap was still at Chelsea next season,” another source said. “I’m hearing that several clubs are already informed and considering their next steps.”

Most sources insist there have not yet been direct contacts between suitors and Delap, or any club-to-club talks with Chelsea, but the teams to watch are Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton, and Sunderland.

“Man United really wanted Delap last summer and at one point felt they were in a strong position,” one source said. “Their admiration for the player hasn’t changed.”

Will Chelsea let Liam Delap join a rival?

We’ve seen rival clubs doing business at times in recent years, including Chelsea and United, but it remains to be seen how the Blues would feel about allowing Delap to move to Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho moved in the opposite direction last summer, while we’ve also seen Mason Mount move from Stamford Bridge to Old Trafford in recent times.

Still, it would probably be seen as a bit risky to let Delap join United at this stage, so let’s see if Chelsea instead try to get a deal done with the likes of Everton, Brighton, and Sunderland.

One thing that seems increasingly certain, though, is that Delap’s stay at Chelsea could end up being short-lived, even if the details of his summer departure are yet to be determined.