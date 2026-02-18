Report: Ligue 1 giants ready to raid Aston Villa for veteran star

Lucas Digne has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been an important player for the West Midlands club, and LOSC Lille are now looking to bring him back, according to Media Foot. It will be interesting to see if he is attracted to the idea of joining his boyhood club once again.

Digne was also linked with Milan recently.

Can Villa afford to lose Lucas Digne?

Digne has been very useful to Aston Villa and is a key player for them. He has a contract with them until 2028, and it will be interesting to see if the English club is willing to sanction his departure. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will look to fight for trophies next season. They cannot afford to sell an experienced player like him.

Lille might have to make an attractive offer to convince them. Digne has been a reliable performer in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for the French outfit as well. He has the quality and the experience to help them improve. He knows the club well from his previous spell with them, and he could make an immediate impact.

Can Lille sign Digne?

Lucas Digne in action for Aston Villa
Lucas Digne in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see whether the French outfit is willing to test Aston Villa’s resolve with an offer in the coming months. Villa cannot afford to lose their best players if they want to build a formidable team.

They must look to bring in a top-quality replacement before letting the French international defender leave the club. He is not just an important player for them, he is also one of the leaders of the dressing room.

