Liverpool & Man Utd lock horns over 24-year-old ball-carrying midfield monster

A photo showing a Liverpool scarf next to two Man United scarves
Scarves are sold outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the French international midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both teams are looking to improve their midfield and have identified the 24-year-old as a target. Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the international, and they have been keeping tabs on him since his days with OGC Nice.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has been monitoring the player for quite some time, and they believe he could elevate their midfield. Thuram has also been linked to Arsenal.

Khephren Thuram keen on Juventus stay

Thuram has done quite well since joining Italian club Juventus, and he has no plans to leave the club yet. The report claims that he could commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract. The development will come as a blow to Manchester United and Liverpool.

They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 24-year-old could have been ideal. He is excellent at carrying the ball, bringing physicality and defensive steel to the team. He has been a complete midfielder for Juventus.

Thuram would be an excellent option

Khephren Thuram of Juventus celebrates scoring his team’s third goal. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) TURIN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 13: Khephren Thuram of Juventus celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and FC Internazionale at Allianz Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

At 24, there is plenty of room for improvement, and with experience, he could develop into a top-class player. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world. It will be interesting to see if he decides to sign an extension with the Italian outfit. It would certainly close any potential door to the Premier League for now.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Liverpool need more quality in the middle of the park, and they should move on to other targets if they fail to sign the Frenchman.

