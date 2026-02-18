Arne Slot gestures during Liverpool vs Brighton (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly confident of agreeing a bumper new contract for in-form midfield star Dominik Szoboszlai, according to TEAMtalk.

The report states that the Reds are progressing in talks with Szoboszlai, despite the Hungary international also being linked with Real Madrid.

It’s been a truly outstanding season for Szoboszlai, with the 25-year-old taking his game to another level with ten goals and six assists in all competitions so far.

This is the first time Szoboszlai has hit double figures for goals for Liverpool, but the club need to be careful about the fact that his current contract only has two more years left on it.

Liverpool need to keep Dominik Szoboszlai

After the blow of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, Liverpool cannot afford to take risks with another important player.

TEAMtalk’s report suggests it’s all going well, though, with initial talks seeming positive, and with all parties on the same page about continuing together.

It’s even suggested that LFC could have this all sorted out by the end of the season, so that’s a real boost for the club’s fans.

Szoboszlai looks like he could certainly be good enough to go on and play for a club like Real Madrid, but Liverpool will hope he spends his peak years at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s insane goal collection

Szoboszlai has more to his game than just scoring bangers from midfield, but it’s certainly hard to ignore quite how good his goal collection for Liverpool is now.

Just take a look at this highlights reel below as the former RB Leipzig man has powered in some sublime free-kicks and long-range shots from open play…

Szoboszlai is only scoring BANGERS this season ?? pic.twitter.com/kJnnBPB5N7 — Goals Side (@goalsside) February 17, 2026

It’s not easy to replace that kind of quality, so Liverpool fans will be hoping Szoboszlai’s future is resolved soon and that he continues to fire in many more goals like this for years to come.