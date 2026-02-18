(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are also interested in signing the 20-year-old Swedish international midfielder. They are long-term admirers of the player, and they have been tracking his progress for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Chelsea tried to sign Bergvall in January.

Lucas Bergvall is an asset for Spurs

Bergvall has performed well for Tottenham since joining, and he is highly rated at the club. They will not want to sanction his departure, especially to a Premier League rival.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Aston Villa make a move for him at the end of the season. Liverpool has registered an interest in signing the player, and the club hierarchy is monitoring his progress.

Tottenham rate the player highly, and they believe he’s one of the best young talents in European football right now. They are looking to build for the future, and they simply cannot afford to lose an elite prospect like him. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Aston Villa test their resolve with an offer at the end of the season.

Can Spurs hold on to Bergvall?

Tottenham are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. They could lose key players in the summer, especially if they finish in the bottom half of the league table. It will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old midfielder is attracted to the idea of joining a bigger club in the summer.

Liverpool could use more technical ability in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old could be an excellent education. He will add creativity and goals in the middle of the park. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and the opportunity to play for them could be hard to turn down for the youngster.