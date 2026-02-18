Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is likely to be on his way out of the club in the summer.

The Egyptian has been an exceptional performer for the team, and Liverpool will need to replace him properly. The club hierarchy has identified Michael Olise as the replacement for the Egyptian.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are fully aware of the fact that Bayern Munich are unwilling to sell the French attacker. Therefore, they are prepared to make a historic effort to get the deal done. Liverpool could offer close to €200 million in order to sign the international attacker. It will be interesting to see if Bayern Munich is ready to accept the offer in the summer.

Olise is one of the best attacking players in the world, and he has been exceptional for the German club. He has the qualities used to do well in the Premier League as well, and there is no doubt that he could be the ideal replacement for Salah.

It remains to be seen as the situation develops. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they need elite players at their disposal. The French International would be a defining acquisition for them.

Olise has previously shown his quality in England with Crystal Palace. The opportunity to return will be exciting for him. He will look to prove his quality in the Premier League once again. Apart from his ability to create opportunities and find the back of the net, he will also bring explosive pace and unpredictability to the team. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly. He will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again.