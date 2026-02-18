Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in securing his signature. According to a report from Defensa Central, Liverpool have made initial contact to sign the talented young midfielder, and the player is in discussion over a potential move.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have yet to make any effort to sign the player. Smit has tremendous potential and could prove an excellent acquisition for Liverpool.

Liverpool eye move for Kees Smit

The report claims that Liverpool could make an enormous offer to secure the services of the Netherlands midfielder before anyone else.

Liverpool are the first to speak to the Dutchman regarding any potential move, and they are looking to finalise the deal as quickly as possible in order to avoid any potential complications.

Real Madrid and Arsenal could use more quality in the middle of the park as well, and the 20-year-old would be an excellent long-term investment for them. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s efforts will encourage them to make a move in the coming weeks. Smit will add more technical ability, control, and creativity in the middle of the park for the Gunners.

Where will Smit end up?

Smit is an elite prospect with a bright future and could develop into a star. Signing him for the right amount of money in the summer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League or La Liga will be exciting for the young midfielder. He will look to compete at the highest level, and all three clubs could be attractive destinations for him. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.