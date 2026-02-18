Liverpool turn to 'wonderful' Premier League star as they step up search for Salah replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly reassessing their long-term attacking strategy as uncertainty continues to surround Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield.



With the Egyptian forward entering the final year of his contract and experiencing a challenging campaign under Arne Slot, the club have begun exploring potential successors.

Among the names under consideration is Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, who has impressed officials at Anfield, according to Football Insider.

While no formal bid has been made, sources suggest the Merseyside club are weighing up whether to reignite previous interest should Salah’s situation accelerate toward a summer departure.

Liverpool planning for life after Mo Salah

Liverpool face a defining moment in their modern history.

Salah has been central to their domestic and European success, consistently delivering goals, assists and decisive performances.

However, his contract status and reported tensions with head coach Arne Slot have intensified speculation about a possible exit.

Even if Salah remains for another season, Liverpool’s recruitment department are conscious of the need for succession planning.

Mick Brown told Football Insider:

“There’s every chance Liverpool could look at Gordon again.

“There’s been talk about it on and off for years, they’re big admirers of his and if he’s available, I expect they will be among the clubs having a look.

“Personally I have doubts about his record, he doesn’t score enough goals and he hasn’t looked the same player this year when I’ve watched Newcastle.

“But Liverpool might feel he is a good fit for the way they play and would be better suited in a more dominant and attacking side.”

Reds have long term interest in Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United winger Gordon has long been admired by Liverpool’s scouting network.

The England international enjoyed a strong spell following his move to Tyneside, but recent performances have been more inconsistent.

Despite that downturn, Gordon’s pace, direct running and relentless pressing remain highly valued traits.

Liverpool believe he could flourish in a more attack-oriented system where his ability to isolate defenders and attack space behind full-backs would be maximised.

There are also suggestions that Gordon may be open to a new challenge if Newcastle’s project stalls.

While the club remain ambitious, fluctuations in form and squad evolution have created uncertainty around several players’ futures.

The Newcastle winger has been described as a ‘wonderful‘ player.

Talks progressing: Liverpool confident over deal for 16 G/A midfielder