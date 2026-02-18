Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea transfer target's asking price drops to £80m and could fall further

Yan Diomande celebrates with Brajan Gruda (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a boost regarding their transfer pursuit of Yan Diomande.

According to talkSPORT, it seems the RB Leipzig winger may be available for £80m this summer, which is lower than previously reported, while that price could even fall further if his club miss out on Champions League qualification.

Writing in his CF Bayern Insider column recently, Christian Falk provided an update on Diomande’s situation, reporting that he could leave Leipzig for around £86.6m this summer.

Falk also named the likes of Liverpool and United as potential suitors for the Ivory Coast international.

Yan Diomande transfer latest as asking price tipped to drop

With Leipzig now sitting fifth in the Bundesliga and therefore running the risk of missing out on Champions League football for next season, it seems his £80m price tag could go down again.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who state that the likes of Liverpool, United, and Chelsea have been scouting the talented 19-year-old.

It remains to be seen precisely how much Leipzig could end up demanding for Diomande, but some fans might even feel that £80m will end up looking like a bargain.

The teenager has nine goals and four assists so far this season, and it’s easy to imagine him improving on numbers like that if he joins an even bigger club.

How Yan Diomande could fit in

It’s not yet clear if Diomande will definitely move, or where he’d end up, but it’s easy to see why Liverpool might view him as a priority after the drop in form from the ageing Mohamed Salah this season.

Meanwhile, United look like they could do with further changes after some slightly inconsistent form from Matheus Cunha since he joined last summer, while departing players like Marcus Rashford and Antony will need replacing.

Finally, Chelsea could be a good option for Diomande due to their preference for recruiting and developing young players, and he’d likely be seen as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens.