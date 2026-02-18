Change in Man United transfer strategy expected as club makes new decision

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United breaking news
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to reshape their recruitment strategy this summer, with a renewed focus on signing players who have already proven themselves in the Premier League.

According to a source on X, the club’s hierarchy believe recent lessons have reinforced the value of top-flight experience and particularly players who are playing in the Premier League.

The approach signals a subtle but significant shift in thinking at Old Trafford, as the club look to balance long-term development with immediate impact.

Man United to change their transfer strategy

Man United have faced scrutiny in recent seasons over recruitment decisions that have not consistently delivered the desired results.

While investing in emerging talent remains part of their broader vision, there is growing internal belief that adapting quickly to the Premier League’s intensity is a challenge not every signing can overcome.

As a result, United are reportedly keen to reduce the risk factor by targeting players already accustomed to England’s physical demands, tactical tempo and media pressure.

The club are said to be particularly impressed with the performances of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Both players have established themselves as reliable attacking threats in the Premier League, demonstrating consistency, adaptability and resilience.

More Stories / Latest News
Julian Alvarez with Diego Simeone
Julian Alvarez makes transfer decision amid Arsenal & Chelsea interest
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, arrives at the stadium prior to a Premier League match.
“Arsenal have a chance to get him”: Arsenal tipped to sign World Cup winner with 54 goals, 31 assists
Jose Mourinho being shown a red card
Watch: Jose Mourinho sent off in fiery Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Why proven experience matters for new signings

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United
Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Premier League’s competitive landscape leaves little margin for error.

Clubs chasing European qualification or titles cannot afford lengthy adaptation periods for key signings.

Proven performers offer predictability in output and a smoother integration process.

In the last few seasons, Man United have struggled with players who have joined the club from other leagues. They take too long to settle in England and get comfortable with the demands of the English game.

This strategy could influence negotiations significantly. Players like Mbeumo and Cunha would command substantial fees, yet the perceived lower risk may justify the investment.

Man United receive major boost in pursuit of 23-year-old due to Michael Carrick 

More Stories Bryan Mbeumo Manchester United Matheus Cunha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *