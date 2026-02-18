Change in Man United transfer strategy expected as club makes new decision

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to reshape their recruitment strategy this summer, with a renewed focus on signing players who have already proven themselves in the Premier League.



According to a source on X, the club’s hierarchy believe recent lessons have reinforced the value of top-flight experience and particularly players who are playing in the Premier League.

The approach signals a subtle but significant shift in thinking at Old Trafford, as the club look to balance long-term development with immediate impact.

🚨💣 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: Manchester United will focus on signing Premier League-proven players in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club is very pleased with Bryan Mbeumo and Cunha and believes that signing unproven players from lower leagues carries too much risk. pic.twitter.com/Lfr9VVLPOp — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) February 17, 2026

Man United to change their transfer strategy

Man United have faced scrutiny in recent seasons over recruitment decisions that have not consistently delivered the desired results.

While investing in emerging talent remains part of their broader vision, there is growing internal belief that adapting quickly to the Premier League’s intensity is a challenge not every signing can overcome.

As a result, United are reportedly keen to reduce the risk factor by targeting players already accustomed to England’s physical demands, tactical tempo and media pressure.

The club are said to be particularly impressed with the performances of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Both players have established themselves as reliable attacking threats in the Premier League, demonstrating consistency, adaptability and resilience.

Why proven experience matters for new signings

The Premier League’s competitive landscape leaves little margin for error.

Clubs chasing European qualification or titles cannot afford lengthy adaptation periods for key signings.

Proven performers offer predictability in output and a smoother integration process.

In the last few seasons, Man United have struggled with players who have joined the club from other leagues. They take too long to settle in England and get comfortable with the demands of the English game.

This strategy could influence negotiations significantly. Players like Mbeumo and Cunha would command substantial fees, yet the perceived lower risk may justify the investment.

