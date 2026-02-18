Alessandro Bastoni celebrates with his Inter Milan teammates (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Manchester United now reportedly look to be leading the race for the transfer of Inter Milan central defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italy international is a world class centre-back who’s shone at the highest level for some time now, and it could mean bigger clubs end up poaching him from Inter.

According to Fichajes, Bastoni is a top target for Man Utd, who now look to have moved ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature.

The report suggests Bastoni’s future is going to be one of the big stories of this summer, and this is certainly not the first time we’ve heard about him moving.

Who else has Alessandro Bastoni been linked with?

Liverpool were also linked with Bastoni in a recent report from Football Insider, so it could prove tricky for Inter to keep hold of their star player.

Having said that, it’s also surely the case that Bastoni won’t come cheap, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €80m.

Meanwhile, going further back, another Fichajes report linked Bastoni with Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see if that comes up again.

Could Bastoni be the answer for Man United at centre-back?

Bastoni is a top player, but it’s not necessarily clear if United need to make him a priority right now as they’re already strong at the back.

The Red Devils could be losing Harry Maguire at the end of his contract this summer, but still have good depth at the back with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, and Matthijs de Ligt.

Links with Arsenal are a bit surprising given that they already have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who surely won’t be dropped from Mikel Arteta’s starting XI anytime soon.

Barcelona have struggled defensively in recent times, so could do well to bring in an elite player and leader like this, though it remains to be seen what they can do financially.