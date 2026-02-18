Manchester United players huddle prior to the Premier League match against Newcastle. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The South American has been excellent for Liverpool since joining them in 2023. He is currently one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Manchester United are hoping to secure his signature.

Man United plan to sign Mac Allister

They would be prepared to offer a player and cash to get the deal done. According to a report from Fichajes, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Mason Mount are on the list of expendables, and they could be used as makeweights in the deal to sign the World Cup winner.

All three players have struggled to make their Mark at Manchester United this season, and it is unlikely. Liverpool will accept them as part of the deal to sell one of their best players.

Mac Allister might not be too keen on joining Manchester United either. If he leaves Liverpool, he will want to join a bigger club where he can fight for major trophies. Manchester United are not at the level required to win league titles or the UEFA Champions League. Joining them might seem like a step down for the player.

Also, Liverpool will not want to sanction his departure to a direct rival. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been linked with Mac Allister.

Liverpool must keep Alexis Mac Allister

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The player has also been linked to clubs like Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to sanction his departure. Any fee is likely to exceed €80 million, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to make a concrete proposal to sign the player.

Ideally, Liverpool should keep their best players so they can build a formidable team. The South American is certainly an important player for them, and they cannot afford to lose him.