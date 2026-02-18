(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Lyon and has been excellent for the French outfit, with five goals and an assist in six matches. His performance has attracted Manchester United’s attention, and they believe he could be a quality long-term investment. According to Fichajes, they are leading the race to complete the deal.

Other English clubs are monitoring his progress as well, which has accelerated Manchester United’s efforts, and they are now looking to wrap up the move quickly. They are aware that Real Madrid will not sell the player cheaply, and they will have to pay a premium to get the deal done.

The Brazilian was regarded as a world-class talent when he moved to Spain. He struggled to secure regular opportunities at Real Madrid, and he has now shown his quality at Lyon. He will be desperate for regular opportunities, and joining Manchester United could be exciting for him. They might be able to offer him more opportunities than Real Madrid.

The report claims that Real Madrid could make a substantial profit from the player. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follows up on their interest with an official offer to complete the deal.

They need more creativity and cutting-edge in the final third, and the 19-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in future. Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the Brazilian fulfil his potential.

The opportunity to play regularly in England will be exciting for the player as well.