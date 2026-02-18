Marc Cucurella of Chelsea and Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Felix Nmecha has performed well for Borussia Dortmund and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are positioning themselves for a summer for the German midfielder, as per FussballDaten. It remains to be seen where he will end up. The player has a contract with the German club until 2028, and he could cost around €45-55 million.

The German club rates the 25-year-old highly, and they will not let him leave for cheap. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties are prepared to pay up. Nmecha’s “homegrown” status makes him an attractive prospect.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Felix Nmecha would be a superb option

Tottenham are looking to add more physicality and robustness in the middle of the park. They believe that the German could be an ideal fit for their fast-paced playing style.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been scouting the player over the last five matches and believe he could be the ideal acquisition for their long-term project.

As for Manchester United, they believe that Nmecha could be a quality alternative to Casemiro, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The former Manchester City Academy player could fill the void left by the Brazilian international.

Where will Nmecha end up?

All three clubs have the financial muscle to pay his asking price, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level. Even though the €45-55 million asking price might seem like a premium right now, the 25-year-old could end up justifying the investment in future.