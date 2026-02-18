(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s leadership is reportedly reeling from a “seller’s remorse” of significant proportions.

According to a report from The Mirror, Old Trafford chiefs have been left deeply frustrated by the financial terms of the deal that sent homegrown star Marcus Rashford to Barcelona last summer.

What originally looked like a necessary parting of ways has transformed into a strategic nightmare for the United board.

Man United may end up selling Rashford for cheap

The crux of United’s frustration lies in the fine print. At the time of the loan, United agreed to a “first option” clause allowing Barcelona to make the move permanent for a maximum of £26m.

With Rashford’s current market value now estimated to be closer to £50m, the United hierarchy realises they have effectively undervalued their asset by half.

Adding insult to injury, the report suggests Barcelona may attempt to exploit Rashford’s public desire to stay in Spain to negotiate that £26m figure even lower, even though the club finds the value the agreed price of exceptional value.

Rashford back to his best at Barcelona

Marcus Rashford, whose got shunned at Man United after falling out with former manager Ruben Amorim, has undergone a stunning career revival since arriving at the Camp Nou on an initial loan basis.

The change of scenery appears to have been exactly what the 28-year-old forward needed. In 34 appearances for the Spanish giants, Rashford has netted 10 goals and assisted another 13, re-establishing himself as one of Europe’s most clinical transitions threats.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester United 426 138 79 Barcelona 34 10 13 Aston Villa 17 4 6

Marcus Rashford stats via Transfermarkt

His resurgence hasn’t just caught the eye of the Culés; it has also earned him a recall to the England national team under Thomas Tuchel.

With Rashford very likely to leave the club for Barcelona in the summer, where will this transfer mistake count in the growing list of Manchester United’s recent transfer fails.