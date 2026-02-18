Mateus Mane in action for Wolves against Chelsea (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over beating the likes of Liverpool to the transfer of Wolves wonderkid Mateus Mane.

The talented 18-year-old is emerging as one of the most sought-after names ahead of this summer after catching the eye at Molineux.

A recent report from Fichajes claimed Liverpool had also held some talks to try to move ahead of the competition in the race to sign Mane, who will likely cost around £50m.

However, a new report from CentreDevils is today claiming that Man Utd may be wrestling themselves back into pole position.

Where next for Mateus Mane as transfer suitors emerge?

Mane seems to be a top target for United and Liverpool at the moment, but we’ll surely see other big clubs getting involved in the race for his signature as well before too long.

The England youth international is fast establishing himself as one of the biggest young talents in the Premier League, and Wolves’ relegation fears surely mean they’re going to risk losing him in the near future.

Mane will want to continue playing regularly, however, so he needs to get his next move right.

One imagines there might be more competition for places at Liverpool right now, while United are rebuilding and could be keen on a young talent like this to develop into a key player in years to come.

Wolves risk losing another talent in Mateus Mane

Wolves letting Mane go surely won’t come as a big surprise after other recent high-profile sales, with Matheus Cunha joining United last summer, while Rayan Ait-Nouri moved to Manchester City.

Pedro Neto is another star player to recently leave Wolves, with the Portuguese winger ending up at Chelsea, and in general it seems like they’ve simply made too many big-name sales.

This now means the club are highly likely to get relegated this season, which will only make it harder to keep talents like Mane.