Breaking: NEW favourite to be next Manchester United manager

Oliver Glasner and Michael Carrick
Oliver Glasner and Michael Carrick (Photo by Luke Hales, James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United will be hiring a new manager this summer, and latest bookies odds have current interim manager Michael Carrick as the favourite for the job.

Carrick is set to be in charge of Man Utd until the end of the season, and at first it looked like they would surely eventually replace him with someone more experienced when it came to appointing a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.

Names like Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel, and Gareth Southgate have been linked with the Red Devils, but Ladbrokes now have Carrick as the odds-on favourite for the full time job.

Michael Carrick to land permanent Manchester United job?

Luke Shaw and Michael Carrick
Luke Shaw and Michael Carrick (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Of course, there’s a long way to go until the end of the season, so it might be a bit early to know for sure if Carrick has won over the United hierarchy.

Still, with four wins and one draw from his first five games in charge, Carrick has done his chances no harm, and it may be that he’ll be able to see off more proven and experienced rivals for the job.

See below for the latest odds on the next United manager…

Michael Carrick – 4/7
Oliver Glasner – 6/1
Thomas Tuchel – 10/1
Roberto De Zerbi – 12/1
Gareth Southgate – 16/1
Marco Silva – 16/1
Unai Emery – 16/1

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “If this is Michael Carrick’s audition for the permanent job, then the odds suggest he could well be a shoo-in to make it past the end of the season.”

United need to get their next managerial appointment right after only going from bad to worse with their recent changes in the dugout.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to be doing an impressive job with MUFC before being replaced by Erik ten Hag, who delivered silverware, but also a poor style of football.

Ten Hag was then replaced by Amorim, who did even worse, and who lost his job last month as Carrick came in to steady the ship.

The former Middlesbrough boss has surpassed expectations so far, but the club need to fully think through if he really has it in him to be the long-term choice.

