Newcastle ready to move for unsettled Man City star who's hinted at transfer plan

Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a potential summer transfer window move for unsettled Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

The 23-year-old joined Man City from Burnley last summer but has not featured regularly for his new club, managing a total of just three Premier League appearances.

City ended up signing Trafford, but then also swooped for Gianluigi Donnarumma when he became available, and he’s now the clear number one.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are now keen on Trafford, and this is not the first time they’ve been linked with him.

It was previously reported by the Athletic that the Magpies had held talks over signing the England Under-21 international, so perhaps they can now revive this deal after his difficult time at the Etihad Stadium.

What James Trafford has said about his future

Trafford spoke recently about his struggles at City, admitting the move hasn’t gone as he’d expected.

As quoted by the Guardian, he said: “I didn’t expect the situation [with Donnarumma] to happen but it happened, so just get on with it. So it’s happened so I work very hard every day and see what happens, give it my best shot.

“So it is what it is. It’s football, you’ve got to keep grafting every day and the games that come, play as hard as you can. This is just another experience to add to my career and it has been a good learning experience.

When asked if he’ll at MCFC, he responded: “Who knows, it’s football. Let’s take it a day at a time and try and work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens.

“I’ve obviously got a contract, so don’t know what happens next season. I just know that I’ll just take it a day at a time and try and improve.”

Trafford could surely prove a fine signing for Newcastle, but even if he does get his move this summer, it will be hugely frustrating to him that his decision last summer could cost him a World Cup place, with that opportunity not set to come around again for four years.