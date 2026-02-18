Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report via SportWitness claims the 31-year-old is looking to force a move away from the club in the summer.

Vlachodimos wants out

The 31-year-old Greek international has struggled for gametime since he joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in 2024. Newcastle paid £20 million to sign the goalkeeper, but he is not a key part of their plans anymore. He needs to leave the club in order to play more often.

The goalkeeper joined Sevilla on loan last summer, and he has been a key player for them. The player is now looking to join the Spanish club permanently when his loan deal ends. His representatives are currently pushing for a permanent exit, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to sanction the departure.

He is a quality player, and he showed that during his time at Nottingham Forest as well. He will be looking to play regularly, and Sevilla seems like the ideal place for him right now.

Newcastle must sell Odysseas Vlachodimos

Newcastle are unlikely to recoup the £20 million they paid for him, and they will have to accept a loss on their investment. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Newcastle already have Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale at their disposal. It does not make sense for them to hold onto the Greek International against his wishes. They should look to cash in on the player while he still retains some value. Sitting on the bench will only cause his value to plummet further.

It will be interesting to see whether Sevilla is willing to make an offer to sign him in the summer. He could prove to be a very useful player for them in the long run.