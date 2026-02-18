Newcastle United plot stunning move for Premier League striker looking for a new challenge

According to Football Insider, Jean-Philippe Mateta is attracting interest from Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe is keen on signing players who have experience in the Premier League and Mateta is someone who knows the league well and has performed well for Crystal Palace during his time at the club.

The French striker was looking for a move away from Selhurst Park in the winter transfer window but after failing a medical at AC Milan, he had no choice but to stay at Palace.

The summer transfer window will once again bring the opportunity for Mateta to leave the club and Newcastle United have now joined the race for his signature, giving the striker another option as he considers his next move.

Newcastle United are interested in a move for Mateta

Former scout Mick Brown provided the update on Newcastle’s interest in Mateta.

He told Football Insider:

“Mateta is definitely on their radar at Newcastle.

“It looks like he’s going to be available, Palace are willing to let him go, and there are a lot of clubs who are going to be sitting up and taking notice.

“He’s shown at Palace for a couple of years now that he can perform and score goals in the Premier League, his track record proves how good he’s been.

“He’s a France international as well, so where are they going to go to get a striker of that ilk? Especially one who is available and knows the league.

“That’s always something Newcastle look at, Eddie Howe likes to sign players who are proven in the Premier League to reduce the time it takes for them to adapt.”

Should Eddie Howe sign another striker?

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace
Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Magpies spent heavily on Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade in the summer transfer window last year.

After the departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool, Newcastle United had the funds to spend on attacking players.

Both Wissa and Woltemade have had a mixed start to life at St. James’ Park.

If Howe wants to sign Mateta, surely one of Wissa or Woltemade could be heading out of the club.

Having three strikers who are all good enough to start for the Magpies would not make financial and strategic sense.

There is no doubt about the quality of Mateta but Howe has to make some tough decisions to balance his squad.

Newcastle could face competition from Manchester United for the signature of the French attacker.

