Paris Saint-Germain enter race for English attacking midfielder wanted by Liverpool

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most closely watched young attacking midfielders, with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool reportedly joining the race for his signature.



The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign, elevating his reputation and drawing attention from across Europe.

While Villa remain relaxed due to Rogers’ long-term contract, the growing list of suitors suggests the Midlands club could soon face a serious test of their resolve, according to TEAMtalk.

The England international has scored ten goals and provided seven assists so far this season.

Rogers has experienced a meteoric rise

His combination of physicality, technical control and intelligent movement between the lines has made him particularly effective in high-tempo matches.

Capable of operating centrally or drifting into wide channels, Rogers is a versatile player who cannot only score goals but also create them for his teammates.

His ability to carry the ball through congested areas and contribute goals from midfield has strengthened Villa’s attacking transitions, while his defensive work rate shows his willingness to be a team player.

It is hardly a surprise to see some of the top clubs in the world interested in signing him.

PSG and Liverpool are both interested in Rogers

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to have monitored Rogers throughout the season.

PSG’s recruitment focus in recent windows has leaned toward young, dynamic talents capable of developing into long-term pillars of the squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also reportedly evaluating the England international as part of their ongoing midfield evolution.

With competition from Manchester United and Arsenal, the situation could escalate into a multi-club pursuit should Villa signal any willingness to negotiate.

Rogers is contracted at Villa Park until 2031, placing the club in a commanding negotiating stance.

