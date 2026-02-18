(Photo by Carl Recine/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League title race appears to be slipping after a disastrous night at Molineux.

Despite holding a commanding two-goal lead against bottom-of-the-table Wolves, the Gunners collapsed in the final stages to draw 2-2, leaving fans and pundits questioning their mentality.

The North London side looked destined for all three points after Bukayo Saka’s early header and a first Arsenal goal for Piero Hincapié put them 2-0 up.

However, a spirited Wolves fightback was capped off by a 94th-minute Riccardo Calafiori own goal, following a defensive mix-up between David Raya and Gabriel. The result means Arsenal have won just two of their last seven league matches.

Paul Merson: Premier League title out of Arsenal’s hands

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Arsenal legend Paul Merson did not hold back in his assessment of the title race. While Arsenal remain five points clear at the top, Manchester City now possess a game in hand and a superior run of momentum.

He said (quotes via BBC Sport): “I know Arsenal have been in this position three times before, but it might never happen again.

“Now, all of a sudden, it’s out of their hands after being so many points clear. It’s full-on now, the ‘bottle job’ claims will be coming on full blast.”

"It feels like a pivotal moment…" ? Alan Smith says the draw away with Wolves 'doesn't bode well' for Arsenal's title hopes ? pic.twitter.com/q4WV8yHA0r — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2026

Will Arsenal finish second for the fourth season in a row?

The haunting ghosts of the past are beginning to loom large over Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal have finished as runners-up to Manchester City in each of the last three seasons, and this latest stumble feels painfully familiar.

With a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium still to come in April and Manchester City breathing down their necks, the pressure has reached a boiling point.

Arteta must now find a way to stabilise a team that appears nervy in high-stakes moments.

If they cannot rediscover their clinical edge, they risk a fourth consecutive year of heartbreak, turning what once looked like a procession into another second-place finish.