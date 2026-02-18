Arsenal have trump card to beat Tottenham in the race to sign German star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to secure the signature of Leon Goretzka this summer, with the Bayern Munich midfielder set to become a free agent at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.



Interest in the Germany international is expected to intensify once his contract formally expires, and both Arsenal and Tottenham have emerged as leading contenders.

However, indications suggest that Arsenal currently hold a competitive advantage, largely due to their ability to offer consistent Champions League football and a clearly defined long-term project under Mikel Arteta.

Goretzka has been highly successfull at Bayern Munich.

Competition Seasons / Years Total Bundesliga 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2024–25 6 UEFA Champions League 2019–20 1 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) 2018–19, 2019–20 2 DFL-Supercup 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2025 5 UEFA Super Cup 2020 1 FIFA Club World Cup 2020 1

Bayern exit is set to open the door for Arsenal move

Bayern Munich are preparing for midfield restructuring, and Goretzka’s departure appears increasingly likely as his contract winds down.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed significant success in Bavaria, winning multiple Bundesliga titles and playing a key role in Bayern’s 2020 Champions League triumph.

Despite his pedigree, changes in squad dynamics and tactical evolution have reduced his prominence at times in recent seasons.

As Bayern look to refresh their midfield core, Goretzka now has the opportunity to explore a new challenge, with England a probable destination.

Gunners hold advantage against Tottenham

Arsenal previously explored a move for Goretzka during the January window but were unable to strike a deal mid-season.

The upcoming free-agent status dramatically changes the landscape, removing the need for a transfer fee and making negotiations more focused on wages and sporting ambition.

For Arteta, Goretzka would add experience, physical presence and tactical versatility.

Capable of operating as a box-to-box midfielder or in a more advanced pressing role, he combines leadership with technical quality.

Arsenal’s regular Champions League qualification strengthens their hand. Competing consistently at Europe’s highest level is understood to be an important factor for Goretzka as he considers the next stage of his career.

