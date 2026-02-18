Report: Man City target 23-year-old as long term right-back solution

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly preparing the groundwork for a potential summer move for Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento, according to talkSPORT.



Pep Guardiola’s side have been monitoring the 23-year-old for several months, identifying him as a possible long-term answer to a position that has required tactical improvisation throughout the current campaign.

With City frequently deploying midfielder Matheus Nunes in a hybrid right-sided role, the club are understood to be evaluating more natural defensive options ahead of the next transfer window.

Man City are planning to sign a natural right-back

Man City have consistently adapted their defensive structure to suit Guardiola’s tactical innovations.

In recent seasons, traditional full-back roles have evolved into inverted positions or auxiliary midfield functions.

However, the lack of a settled, specialist right-back has occasionally prompted experimentation.

Technically assured, athletic and comfortable in possession, Livramento offers both defensive solidity and attacking thrust.

His ability to advance into wide channels while maintaining positional discipline would complement City’s possession-heavy approach.

Keith Wyness of the Football Insider recently provided an update on City’s interest in the English right-back.

Newcastle United stance on the future of Livramento

Newcastle United remain hopeful of extending Livramento’s contract at St James’ Park.

The Magpies view him as a cornerstone of their long-term project, particularly as they seek to consolidate their status among the Premier League’s upper tier.

However, reports suggest the player has not yet committed to new terms.

While there is no indication of unrest, the absence of an agreement leaves room for external interest to grow.

Newcastle are likely to demand a significant fee should negotiations with City intensify.

Even though Newcastle are determined to retain him, the coming months could prove decisive for the English defender.

