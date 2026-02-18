Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, and they have identified his replacement.

They want to sign the 28-year-old Argentine defender Marcos Senesi to replace Romero, as per Fichajes. The experienced defender has shown his quality in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Tottenham.

He will be a free agent in the summer, and the opportunity to secure his signature on a bargain cannot be passed up. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. The player is reportedly on the radar of clubs like Barcelona as well.

Barcelona are certainly a bigger club compared to Tottenham, and they could offer him the platform to fight for titles. It will be interesting to see how Tottenham convince the player to join them instead.

Senesi has played his best football in the Premier League, and he could be tempted to continue in England. However, Tottenham must convince him of their ambition and their project. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Romero has been a key player for Tottenham, and they need to replace him properly if he decides to leave. Signing a reliable Premier League performer to replace one of the players could be a wise decision. The 28-year-old could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Tottenham has had a disappointing season so far and is fighting for survival in the Premier League. They will need to raise their performance levels and finish in a respectable position if they want to attract quality players in the summer.