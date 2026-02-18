Report: Tottenham star could complete surprise transfer that benefits Arsenal

Richarlison celebrates with Tottenham teammate Mohammed Kudus (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham striker Richarlison is reportedly a transfer target for Atletico Madrid amid some uncertainty about Julian Alvarez.

According to Fichajes, Atletico are eyeing Richarlison as a surprise option to strengthen their attack this summer, despite the Brazil international’s patchy form during his time at Spurs.

Still, Atletico could do with strengthening up front this summer as their star striker Alvarez has been linked with Arsenal by ESPN.

It remains to be seen if Alvarez will definitely be leaving the Spanish club, but it perhaps makes sense that they’re already preparing to bring in a possible replacement.

Richarlison could be an option worth exploring, though Fichajes report that Brazilian club Flamengo are also keen and that the player himself might favour a return to his home country.

Could Richarlison transfer talk be good news for Arsenal?

Even if Richarlison doesn’t end up joining Atletico, this story could perhaps be a sign that Atletico are seriously preparing to lose Alvarez at the end of this season.

The Argentina international makes sense as someone who could be a man in demand, having shone for Atletico whilst also previously looking like a talent during his time at Manchester City.

Arsenal could do with an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres after his slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium, so fans will be hoping Alvarez ends up being available.

Richarlison has had his moments at Spurs, so might end up being a solid option for a La Liga club, even if he’s no longer considered a top Premier League striker.

Tottenham to make changes up front?

Richarlison will surely not be the only change made up front at THFC this summer.

The north London club will likely be hiring a new manager once Igor Tudor’s spell as interim manager comes to an end, and that could logically mean whoever comes in wants to reshuffle the squad a bit.

It would also be fair to say that the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel haven’t really done enough, so they could be moved on.