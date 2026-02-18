Man City star unhappy at the Etihad is wanted by West Ham United

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a summer approach for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, as uncertainty grows over the young Englishman’s future at the Etihad Stadium, according to Sports Boom.



Trafford’s return to City last summer was viewed as a significant step in his development, but limited opportunities have left him frustrated and potentially open to another move.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon and England competition intensifying, Trafford’s situation has become increasingly delicate.

West Ham are now positioning themselves to capitalise if City decide to sanction a transfer.

James Trafford has struggled at Man City

Man City re-signed Trafford two years after his departure to Burnley, signalling belief in his long-term potential.

He began the campaign promisingly, starting the opening three Premier League fixtures.

However, the late-window arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma dramatically altered the goalkeeping hierarchy.

Pep Guardiola’s preference for Donnarumma’s experience and commanding presence has restricted Trafford’s league minutes.

Despite maintaining professionalism, the lack of consistent playing time has inevitably affected his momentum.

Goalkeeper wanted to represent England at the World Cup

Trafford’s limited role also impacts his England prospects. Currently behind Jordan Pickford in the national setup, the 23-year-old had hoped regular club football would strengthen his case to challenge for the No.1 shirt under Thomas Tuchel.

Trafford’s ambition to compete at the highest level may therefore depend on securing regular minutes elsewhere.

West Ham United are monitoring developments closely. The Hammers are believed to be evaluating long-term goalkeeping options and see Trafford as a modern, ball-playing keeper capable of fitting into their setup.

Aston Villa have also been linked, suggesting competition could develop should City open negotiations.

Any move from West Ham, however, is expected to depend on their Premier League status heading into next season.

