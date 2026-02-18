(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport/Getty Images)

According to a report from talkSPORT, Tottenham star Xavi Simons made the personal decision to scrap the allowed time off and remain at the training ground, demonstrating a level of commitment that has quickly endeared him to the supporters.

The squad were surprisingly granted five days off following last week’s demoralising 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, a result that ultimately cost manager Thomas Frank his job.

However, while some teammates took the opportunity to recharge in sunnier climates, Simons was reportedly putting in grueling extra hours at Hotspur Way.

His focus? Ensuring he is in peak physical and tactical condition for this Sunday’s high-stakes North London derby against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Xavi Simons skips day off to prepare for North London Derby

Simons’ dedication comes at a key moment as interim head coach Igor Tudor takes the reins.

Tudor, the former Juventus boss appointed earlier this week, is known for demanding high intensity and tactical discipline, traits Simons is clearly eager to display.

By sacrificing his rest period, the 22-year-old midfielder is sending a clear message to the new coaching staff.

With Tottenham sitting in 16th place and just five points above the relegation zone, Simons appears determined to lead by example.

Unlocking Simons’ true potential will be massive for Spurs

Unlocking the full potential of Xavi Simons is one of Igor Tudor’s most important task.

Despite the club’s struggles, Simons has been a rare bright spot this season, recently topping Premier League passing statistics for defence-splitting passes in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

While he has not been able to replicate his form from RB Leipzig as yet, he remains one of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe.

There is reason why top clubs like Liverpool were interested in signing him in the summer, while Chelsea also tried to sign him before Spurs eventually hijacked the deal.

Club / Team Appearances Goals Assists RB Leipzig 78 22 24 PSV Eindhoven 48 22 11 Tottenham Hotspur 31 2 5 Paris Saint-Germain U19 29 16 14 Paris Saint-Germain UEFA U19 12 5 6 Paris Saint-Germain 11 0 1

Xavi Simons stats across various clubs via Transfermarkt

The Dutch playmaker has the vision and creative flair to dismantle any defense, but under Thomas Frank, he often appeared isolated in a stuttering system.

If Tudor can build a framework that allows Simons to thrive as the central creative heartbeat, Spurs may have the x-factor needed to derail Arsenal’s title charge and climb away from the drop zone.

For the fans, seeing their star man grinding away while others rest is the perfect fuel for a derby-day atmosphere.