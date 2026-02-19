Arne Slot sets date for Alexander Isak's return, says he'll be "different player" after injury

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has set a return date for injured Reds striker Alexander Isak.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by Empire of the Kop, Slot stated that he expected Isak could be back by late March or early April.

The Dutch tactician did stress, however, that that won’t necessarily mean the Sweden international would be ready to play straight away.

See below for Slot’s comments in today’s press conference as he also backed Isak to come back a “different player” from the one Liverpool fans saw this season…

Arne Slot’s quotes on Alexander Isak

Slot said: “It will be somewhere around the international break,. It depends on whether he has a setback. It’ll be the end of March, start of April when he’s back with the group, but it doesn’t mean he’s ready to start playing straight away.”

He added: “We’re expecting a different player at the end of this season compared to what he has done up to now. Unfortunately for him and us, we haven’t seen the best Alex. We will next season.”

Alexander Isak’s difficult first season at Liverpool

Isak was a world class performer at his former club Newcastle United, scoring 62 goals in 109 games for the Magpies.

Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool
Alexander Isak in action for Liverpool (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

This then saw Isak move to LFC for what was reported as a British record transfer fee by BBC Sport last summer.

However, the 26-year-old has had fitness issues since arriving at Anfield, meaning he’s missed a lot of games and scored only three goals for the Merseyside giants so far.

More Stories / Latest News
Wayne Rooney
“Arsenal don’t have..” – Wayne Rooney’s comments might upset Arsenal fans
Paul Merson
‘If they don’t win the league this year’ – Merson makes claim over Arsenal crisis
Bruno Fernandes with Benjamin Sesko
Sources: Man United plan new midfield signings & could cash in on £87m PSG & Bayern target

Isak is surely capable of much better than this, and it seems Slot is optimistic he can come back well from his injury struggles this term.

Liverpool fans will hope to see Isak get some chances to play before the end of this campaign, but it’s most likely next season when they can expect to see him back to his best.

More Stories Alexander Isak Arne Slot

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *