"Arsenal don’t have.." - Wayne Rooney's comments might upset Arsenal fans

Wayne Rooney. (image via Overlap)

Football pundit Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal does not have any world class players.

Although the former Manchester United striker admitted that Mikel Arteta’s side know how to win matches but they still do not have a superstar in the team.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table and their chances of winning the league have taken a hit after their 2-2 draw against Wolves last night.

The gap at the top of the league table is now five points with Manchester City having a game in hand.

Rooney believes the Gunners are lacking a superstar player like other title winning teams in the past who had players like Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wayne Rooney on lack of superstars at Arsenal

“I agree with the fact that Arsenal don’t have an out-and-out superstar, a world-class player that you can pin everything on,” Rooney insisted on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is, they know how to win games.”

“Quality-wise, Arsenal have got a lot of quality. Have they got that superstar—that [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Sergio Agüero-type player that’s going to make a difference?,” the Man United legend added.

“I don’t think they have, but they know how to win games, and they’ve shown that over the last three years.”

Gunners have world class players in midfield & defense

The players that Rooney mentioned, Drogba, Aguero and Ronaldo, were all world class attackers and the Gunners do not have that, there is no doubt about that.

However, in other positions, they have some of the best players in the world.

The likes of Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber are world class players who can play for any team in the world.

They have shown that with their performances and consistency throughout the season.

Yes they lack a prolific goal scorer in attack since Viktor Gyokeres has struggled all season but in the midfield and in defense, Arteta’s team is blessed with world class players.

