Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain interested in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has done well in La Liga and is also a target for Arsenal. He has a €100 million release clause in his contract, according to Fichajes, and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal are prepared to pay up. It seems unlikely that the Spanish outfit will let him leave for a knockdown fee in the summer. They will look to recoup as much as possible from his departure.

Arsenal could use Nico Williams

Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the 23-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. However, his release clause is quite high, and Arsenal will want to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Arsenal need more cutting-edge in the final third if they want to fight for major trophies. They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. They could use his explosive pace and technical ability in the final.

Williams could be tempted

Meanwhile, Williams will look to fight for trophies and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world would be ideal for him. Arsenal have a tremendous team, and they are fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They will be an attractive destination for the attacker.

Williams is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. Arsenal could be the ideal step in his career right now.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from the club, and Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot. Williams could prove to be an upgrade on both players.