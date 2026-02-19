Martin Keown names the "match-winner" Arsenal need after awful result vs Wolves

Arsenal players lining up, and Martin Keown (Photo by Clive Mason, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has suggested that his old club are really missing “match-winner” Kai Havertz at the moment after a poor run of form.

The Gunners surprisingly dropped points against the Premier League’s bottom-of-the-table Wolves last night, letting a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at Molineux.

This means Arsenal are now on a run of just two wins from their last seven league fixtures, and they’ve certainly just not looked themselves in recent weeks with a series of nervy displays.

Keown feels the absence of Havertz has been key, with the Germany international enduring a difficult season with injuries and only managing to play a few games recently.

Martin Keown on Kai Havertz’s importance for Arsenal

When he has played, however, Havertz has looked really impressive for Mikel Arteta’s side, so it could be that he’s been slightly undervalued as someone who could come in and make this team tick again.

“I would like to see Kai Havertz back, he’s becoming maybe all too important because he’s been injured again,” Keown said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“That’s not his fault but it’s been painful. You need to get people back because it hurts the group. You need that match-winner, someone who gives everyone belief and puts the game out of sight.”

Kai Havertz could return for Arsenal this weekend

Arsenal have a difficult game coming up next as they take on north London rivals Tottenham at the weekend, but they could have Havertz back by then.

According to the Evening Standard, there is hope that both he and Martin Odegaard could return for the big game against Spurs.

“Kai (Havertz) is the other one that again, for the weekend is a possibility, so looking forward to having him in the squad,” Arteta said of the former Chelsea man earlier this week, as quoted by Arsenal’s official site.