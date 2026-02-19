Mikel Arteta looks on during Brentford vs Arsenal (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, and the player has now reflected on his decision.

The 24-year-old has been with the club since he was eight years old, and he has committed to the club long-term. He has been a key player for Arsenal in recent seasons, and keeping him at the club for the long term will be a huge boost for them. They have built a quality team, and they will look to win major trophies. They need players like Saka at their disposal.

The player has now revealed that signing a new contract with Arsenal was an easy decision for him, and that he decided to put pen to paper because Arsenal are back where they belong and regularly pushing for major trophies. He wants to win every major trophy in the coming seasons, and it remains to be seen whether he can help the Gunners win the league title this season.

Bukayo Saka on his contract decision

He said to the club’s official website: “I’m feeling amazing. I think it’s a fantastic moment for my family and for me. I feel immense joy to continue my journey at this club. For me, it was an easy commitment and I just hope to win everything here. “The journey that I’ve been on, from where I started to where I am now, and the journey the team’s been on as well, is a special one. I believe the next few years are going to be the years that we get over the line, and we’re able to win trophies and make history for this club. We’re back where we belong, fighting for everything.”

Can Saka guide Arsenal to the title?

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League title race, but Manchester City are breathing down their neck. They will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks if they want to go all the way. Saka ended his goal drought with a header against Wolves last time out, and with his long-term future sorted, he will look to recapture his peak form once again.