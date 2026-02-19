"Incredible" manager tipped to replace Arteta at Arsenal but other top clubs will also be keen

Who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal? (Photo by James Fearn, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Como boss Cesc Fabregas could be a good option to replace Mikel Arteta.

One imagines Arteta’s future as Arsenal manager will surely be a topic for the club to consider this summer if the Gunners once again finish trophyless despite looking in such a strong position to win the Premier League.

A surprise 2-2 draw away to Wolves last night means Manchester City can cut Arsenal’s lead to just two points, and Pep Guardiola’s side are still preparing to host Arteta’s men at the Etihad Stadium.

Petit says he can see Arteta one day being tempted by the Barcelona job, and named Fabregas as a good option to possibly replace his fellow Spaniard.

Mikel Arteta to Barcelona, Cesc Fabregas to Arsenal?

Fabregas is another former Arsenal player who was hugely popular during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he looks like a promising coach from his relatively short managerial career so far.

It’s easy to imagine Arsenal being keen to bring Fabregas back if they did decide to replace Arteta, and Petit also thinks plenty of other big clubs will be monitoring the 38-year-old.

Fabregas at Como Wins Draws Losses Win % 2024-present 27 20 20 40.30

Speaking to BetBrothers, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Petit said: “Mikel Arteta will one day manage Barcelona, I think eventually we’ll see that.

“To be honest, if he is to leave Arsenal, I see him more likely to go abroad than to another Premier League club. So, obviously, I’d say Barca would be his favourite next move if he were to leave Arsenal.