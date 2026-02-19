"Incredible" manager tipped to replace Arteta at Arsenal but other top clubs will also be keen

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Como boss Cesc Fabregas could be a good option to replace Mikel Arteta.
One imagines Arteta’s future as Arsenal manager will surely be a topic for the club to consider this summer if the Gunners once again finish trophyless despite looking in such a strong position to win the Premier League.
A surprise 2-2 draw away to Wolves last night means Manchester City can cut Arsenal’s lead to just two points, and Pep Guardiola’s side are still preparing to host Arteta’s men at the Etihad Stadium.
Petit says he can see Arteta one day being tempted by the Barcelona job, and named Fabregas as a good option to possibly replace his fellow Spaniard.
Mikel Arteta to Barcelona, Cesc Fabregas to Arsenal?
Fabregas is another former Arsenal player who was hugely popular during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he looks like a promising coach from his relatively short managerial career so far.
It’s easy to imagine Arsenal being keen to bring Fabregas back if they did decide to replace Arteta, and Petit also thinks plenty of other big clubs will be monitoring the 38-year-old.
|Fabregas at Como
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Win %
|2024-present
|27
|20
|20
|40.30
Speaking to BetBrothers, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Petit said: “Mikel Arteta will one day manage Barcelona, I think eventually we’ll see that.
“To be honest, if he is to leave Arsenal, I see him more likely to go abroad than to another Premier League club. So, obviously, I’d say Barca would be his favourite next move if he were to leave Arsenal.
“To be honest, I don’t know what’s best. If he wins, he will leave. If he doesn’t win, he will leave. I don’t know. If he wins, he might continue to increase the number of trophies.”
He added: “I think Cesc Fabregas will take his time because he has everything he needs at Como. He wants players, they bring him players. Whatever he wants, they bring it to him. And that’s allowing him to have that kind of power in the decision-making.
“His former clubs will let managers go and obviously Chelsea, Arsenal, I mean really any club at the top, will be looking at him as an option because he’s doing an incredible job at Como.”
Is it time for Arsenal to replace Mikel Arteta?
Arteta has done a tremendous job to turn Arsenal into serious competitors again, but questions remain over whether he’s now the man to make that final step over the line to winning major silverware.
|Arteta Arsenal record
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Win %
|2019-present
|200
|63
|69
|60.24
The former Manchester City coach won the FA Cup with Arsenal in his first season, but has not delivered a trophy since then, with the club finishing 2nd in the Premier League in the last three years in a row.
While Arteta’s work deserves credit, it could also be fair to say that another season finishing runners-up might merit some serious questions over what would be the best for the team’s future.
It might be a bit early for someone as inexperienced as Fabregas, but it will be interesting to see what the Arsenal manager situation ends up looking like if results don’t improve soon.
