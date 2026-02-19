"A lot of nerves" - Arsenal legend blames Gunners star for "panicking" against Wolves

David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has singled out David Raya for panicking at a crucial moment in last night’s 2-2 draw against Wolves.

The Gunners were 2-0 up away to the side currently sitting bottom of the Premier League table, but somehow managed to only come away with a point.

Raya certainly looked culpable for that Wolves equaliser, with Smith singling the Spaniard out for looking nervy and making a poor decision that ultimately led to a goal.

In general, the pundit also expressed the view that it looks like Mikel Arteta now has a big job trying to keep these players calm as they seem to be struggling with the nerves of being in the title race.

David Raya criticised as Mikel Arteta warned about big job he has calming Arsenal down

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Arsenal striker Smith said: “It’s not good enough for a team trying to win the title.

“And the way things unravelled at the end with Trossard just trying to waste time and then David Raya panicking, he came out when he didn’t need to come out it doesn’t bode well for Arsenal being able to handle the pressure.

“There is clearly a lot of nerves within the camp, the whole situation seems to be getting the better of them. It did tonight and going forward but it doesn’t bode well.

“It’s a big job for Mikel Arteta now to calm things down, he’s got a big job on his hands. They’ve got to settle down.”

How Arsenal have failed to take control of the title race

Arsenal are on a run of just two wins from their last seven Premier League games.

Even though Manchester City haven’t been spectacular, they now have the chance to close the gap to just two points thanks to Arsenal failing to capitalise on their strong position.

It may still be that Arteta’s men can turn things around, but if they do end up finishing second for a fourth year in a row, they’ll look back on results like last night.

Drawing against such a poor Wolves side looks like it will be costly, but so too will those draws away to the likes of Brentford and Nottingham Forest, and that defeat at home to Manchester United.