Bukayo Saka denies 'pressure' claims and pinpoints real issue at Arsenal

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka feels that the players need to get back to their level soon if they want to win the Premier League title this season.



The Gunners suffered a massive blow to their titles hopes after playing a 2-2 draw against 20th placed Wolves.

After taking a 2-0 lead against one of the worst teams in Premier League history statiscally, the Gunners struggled to control the proceedings and went on to conceded two goals in the second half, with Wolves scoring an equaliser in the 94th minute of the match.

It was an own goal by Riccardo Calafiori but Wolves kept knocking on the door and at one stage it looked inevitable that they will get something out of the game.

Bukayo Saka has a message for Arsenal teammates

Saka, who scored the opening goal for his team at the Molineux, has urged his teammates to get back to their level soon and starting getting back the basics right.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“Pressure? I don’t think about all of that. I just I think we need to just get back to our level”.

“Do the basics right, we’ve got more than enough quality in this team to win games, especially the games where we’ve been dropping points recently”.

Gunners have struggled to find consistency

Out of the last 21 points available, the Gunners have managed to win just 10 points.

Since the start of this year, Arsenal have been struggling to score goals as well as defensively.

They have a five point lead at the top of the table but Manchester City have a game in hand.

If Pep Guardiola’s side beat Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend, they will close the gap to just two points.

Having already lost the title race to Man City in previous seasons, the Gunners would be thinking of the worst case scenario and there’s every chance that it could happen once again.

