Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive unit at the end of the season and have identified South Korean international Kim Min-jae as a target.

The 29-year-old could be on his way out of Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done. According to Dean Jones, Chelsea are keeping tabs on him and are open to signing an experienced defender.

Kim Min-jae wages could be an issue

The player earns £200,000 a week at the German club, and that could be a major problem for any club looking to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see whether the South Korean is willing to accept modest wages to move to the Premier League.

Dean Jones told TEAMtalk: “Kim Min-jae is being linked with Chelsea and while it is true there has been an element of interest, I’m told the prospect of a transfer is still quite slim. “I do get the impression Chelsea are more open minded than when they were previously only looking at younger players. There is definitely a chance they look to sign someone with more experience and seniority. “But at the moment I am told the Kim links are just one of a number of deals they have on their mind for the summer and ultimately they will still be looking for good value. “From what I understand, Kim is on good money, in the top ten earners at Bayern, and that brings a layer of difficulty too for any potential deal that Chelsea would look at.”

Chelsea could use Min-jae

Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to improve there. Signing a quality defender could make a big difference for them. They are pushing for Champions League qualification and need to improve the team to challenge for league titles.

The South Korean defender has done well in Italy and Germany. He has the physicality for English football as well. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for him.