"Where he belongs" - Cole Palmer's friend makes big claim about Man United transfer

Cole Palmer celebrates a goal for Chelsea (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Cole Palmer’s friend, Manchester-based rapper Tunde, has stated his strong view that Chelsea star Cole Palmer will end up at Manchester United.

Tunde has posted on Instagram about former Manchester City youngster Palmer, insisting that he’ll talk him into making a move to Old Trafford as he’s a Red Devils fan.

“1 day I will get CP to UTD back home where he belongs. Go ask him who his favorite team is,” Tunde posted, as quoted by Goal.

Chelsea fans won’t be too happy about this, with stories about Palmer and Man Utd not really going away following some recent talk of the England international being unsettled in London and being homesick for a move back up north.

Cole Palmer to leave Chelsea for Manchester United?

Palmer is surely a player United would love to have if possible, with the 23-year-old proving a world class performer for much of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea surely won’t sell Palmer if they can help it, after his fine contribution of 52 goals in 115 games for the Blues since he joined from Man City.

Still, the Sun have previously reported that Palmer could be tempted to move back to Manchester, so this could end up being an issue for Chelsea.

Fichajes have also previously claimed that United could be prepared to set aside huge money to bring Palmer to Old Trafford.

What Liam Rosenior has said about Cole Palmer transfer speculation

Addressing the Palmer stories a few weeks ago, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior very much played down talk of the player being unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

“I spoke with Cole and he seems and is very happy to be here,” Rosenior said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“For sure Palmer is a huge part of our plans in the long-term. He’s feeling in a good place and joined training today.”