Euro giants are ready to ruin transfer plans of Liverpool by keeping their star player

AC Milan are reportedly prepared to resist summer interest in Christian Pulisic, despite mounting attention from several Premier League heavyweights, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with the United States international, but the Serie A giants are said to have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

Pulisic has become a central figure at San Siro this season, and Milan’s hierarchy view him as a pillar of their ongoing rebuild rather than a sellable asset.

The attacker has revived his career in Italy

AC Milan signed Pulisic with the aim of reigniting a career that had stalled in England.

The move has proved transformative. Operating across multiple attacking positions, the 27-year-old has rediscovered confidence and consistency, emerging as Milan’s top scorer in the league with eight goals.

His adaptability has been crucial. Whether deployed wide on the right, cutting inside from the left, or supporting centrally behind the striker, Pulisic has provided creativity, work rate and decisive moments in tight matches.

His improved finishing have drawn praise from Italian media, who credit the structured environment of Serie A for sharpening his decision-making.

Liverpool among clubs monitoring Pulisic

With Liverpool struggling in wide attacking positions due to the poor form of Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, Pulisic has been linked with a move to Anfield.

The Reds hierarchy have been impressed with his consistent performances and believe he could be the spark to reignite their struggling attack.

Man United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all closely monitoring the former Chelsea attacker and could have provided Liverpool competition in the race to sign him.

However, with AC Milan not looking to sell him, the Merseyside club may have to turn their attention towards other targets.

