Talks ongoing: Arsenal transfer target yet to accept Liverpool deal

Joshua Abe could leave Liverpool (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be facing a worrying situation as highly-rated youngster and rumoured Arsenal transfer target Joshua Abe is yet to agree a new deal.

According to the Athletic, there is some uncertainty over Abe’s future as he’s yet to accept the current contract offer from Liverpool, though talks are ongoing.

This follows a recent report from the Daily Mail which claimed that Arsenal were attentive to Abe’s situation.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners could swoop for the highly-rated 15-year-old, with the Athletic not naming any specific suitors but suggesting that Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on developments.

Joshua Abe to leave Liverpool for Arsenal?

Abe is very highly regarded at Anfield, according to the Athletic, with their piece stating: “Those who have worked with him believe he has both the attitude and the application, as well as the talent, to make it at the highest level.”

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly hope that Abe will stay with them to continue his development, but it seems likely that he’ll also have other offers.

Arsenal could be understandably tempting for the England Under-16 international, especially as the Athletic notes that LFC have strict policies about how much money they offer their young players.

That could give Arsenal and others the opportunity to swoop in with a more tempting contract offer for Abe, though of course he’ll also surely have people close to him advising him not to think too much about money at this stage of his career.

If Liverpool is the best place for his development then he should surely stay put even if it means waiting a bit longer before earning truly exciting wages, but at the same time many would also surely see Arsenal as a good place for a top young talent to develop as well.