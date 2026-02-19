Liverpool facing £50-60m blow that will have "big impact on Arne Slot"

Arne Slot looks on from the Liverpool dugout (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be facing missing out on as much as £50-60m if they miss out on qualification to next season’s Champions League.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That’s according to former Everton chief Keith Wyness, who told Football Insider that this could end up being a challenging summer for the Reds.

Liverpool spent big in the transfer market last summer, bringing in big names like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike as exciting signings for the present and future.

It could be harder for Liverpool to continue progressing next season if they don’t get that bonus cash from being in the Champions League, according to Wyness.

Liverpool could really struggle without Champions League money

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness discussed how a lack of a top four finish could impact LFC and their budget.

“Well, it’s not just having an impact on the club. It would have a big impact on Arne Slot himself. I think he’d get the sack. I think that they’ve really got themselves into a situation there. They seem to be finding some form,” Wyness said.

“As I say, five places seem to be what will get you into the Champions League and Arne Slot needs to get them in there. It would be a hit of maybe 50, 60 million that they’ve probably been budgeting in the forecast right now. And that’s a big number for Liverpool.

“They were just making some big strides in terms of the revenue coming in, hitting some record numbers. And they were challenging competitors in the area in terms of revenue. It would be a big hit for Liverpool and a big step backwards.

“They’ve set themselves up in a certain business model, as we know, with some big signings on big wages. And if there is no Champions League, not only is it the revenue from the Champions League, it’s also those bonuses from the sponsors that kick in as well.”

What will we see from Liverpool this summer?

It may be that Liverpool don’t need two big-spending summer transfer windows in a row.

The Merseyside giants didn’t really do anything of note before Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Perhaps after making so many changes last year, they can stick with this current squad for 2026/27.

However, the issue with that is that Liverpool will surely be forced to make some changes as Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract.

There are also some uncertainties around Mohamed Salah’s future as the ageing forward has suffered a dip in form this season, so this is not a club that can necessarily afford to rest on its laurels too much.