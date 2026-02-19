Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Allan from Palmeiras.

The 21-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and Liverpool is working to secure his signature. According to reports from Brazil, the deal could be completed in the coming weeks, with the player joining his new team after the World Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The report further claims that Liverpool could seal his signature for €35 million. The 21-year-old is a phenomenal player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. He could justify the investment in future and establish himself as an important asset.

Allan is capable of operating on the flanks as well as in the attacking midfield role. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. He will look to showcase qualities at the highest level. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Liverpool has done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help him develop further. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. Multiple clubs have been linked with the talented young midfielder, but Liverpool are now in the driving seat to complete the move.

They have done well to improve the team in recent windows, and they are looking to build for the future. It is no surprise that they are keen on the South American prodigy.

It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can adapt to English football quickly and establishment itself as an important first team player for Liverpool next season.