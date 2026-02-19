Bruno Fernandes with Benjamin Sesko (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United are planning to make changes in midfield this summer and that could mean cashing in on transfer interest in Bruno Fernandes.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, there is serious interest in Fernandes from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as well as from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portugal international has been a world class performer for Man Utd and it could be risky to sell him, but there’s some internal recognition that circumstances could force the club’s hand.

Fernandes will have just one year left to run on his contract this summer, and he’s a high earner who’s not getting any younger.

Sources on Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United future

This means United have to consider good offers for their star player, according to multiple sources in the industry.

“A lot of people inside Manchester United will describe Bruno Fernandes as ‘indispensable’, and there’s an element of truth to that,” one source said. “However, they’re also realistic about his age, his high earnings, and the fact that his current contract expires in 2027.”

No offers have been made yet, and clubs may also decide that these factors mean it’s not worth pursuing Fernandes at this stage, but figures with a close understanding of the market insist the sense is that United would let their star player go for around £87m.

“In an ideal world United would keep him, but the reality is that this is their last chance to make big money from selling him, and they have plans of their own in terms of new signings to reshape their midfield,” another source said.

Bruno Fernandes Games Goals Manchester United 315 104

Should Bruno Fernandes leave Manchester United?

Fernandes has given a lot to MUFC over the years, and that means he’s largely under-achieved as a player.

The 31-year-old is clearly someone who’s good enough to have won a few league titles, and to have played for a club challenging for the Champions League.

If Bayern and PSG step up their interest this summer, it would surely be a good move for Fernandes to finally get his hands on some major European trophies.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if clubs like that will be as willing to pay big for Fernandes, who could therefore end up in Saudi Arabia instead.

A stay at Old Trafford can’t be ruled out either, however, and surely most fans will hope for that outcome, even if business figures inside the club have to be open to approaching the situation differently.