Anthony Gordon celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly had some internal discussions about the potential transfer of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, the Red Devils have discussed the possibility of moving for Gordon, who could be available this summer.

If Newcastle don’t qualify for the Champions League then they could be in a position where they need to make one “major” sale, according to Jacobs.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gordon would be the one to go, but see below for what Jacobs had to say about it…

“Anthony Gordon has been discussed internally and if Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification, a major sale could be considered in the summer to raise funds,” Jacobs said.

Anthony Gordon eyed by Manchester United but also Liverpool

United surely won’t be alone in pursuing Gordon if this transfer opportunity does indeed emerge in the summer.

The England international is also understood to be on the radar of top clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, as we recently reported here.

Our information is that Gordon’s asking price would likely be as high as £95m, so it won’t be easy for any of these clubs to get a deal done.

Newcastle showed last summer that they’re no pushovers as they eventually sold Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a British record transfer fee.

Anthony Gordon could be a fine signing for Manchester United

MUFC have made some progress this season, but they could probably still do with more depth in attack, as well as a more natural wide player than Matheus Cunha.

Bryan Mbeumo has performed really well since joining from Brentford, and Gordon could offer something similar from the other flank.

Still, Liverpool might also do well to spend big money on Gordon as Mohamed Salah is not getting any younger and may face an uncertain future if his form doesn’t improve between now and the end of the season.