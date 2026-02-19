Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are showing interest in signing the Wolves attacker Mateus Mane.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the Premier League with his maturity and versatility. He is capable of operating across the front three, and Mane has attracted the attention of Manchester United. They could use a versatile attacker like him, and he is likely to cost around £50 million.

Liverpool also keen on Mateus Mane

Meanwhile, Liverpool is also interested in the player. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Both clubs could use more quality in the attacking unit, and the 18-year-old would be a solid future acquisition.

“Mateus Mane is being linked to United and I have had quite interesting reports on this one because people close to the club admit he is an interesting option and that his profile does make sense,” Jones told TEAMtalk. “He obviously has a sense of versatility for the attack and midfield, but he also has potential to grow into a star. “When we consider what they want to do in the summer, he would be quite a good player to go for because he is the kind of progressive talent they want to invest in. “We all know they are looking at signing well-established stars from within the Premier League, but they would like to start signing players like this too. “The fact that he could provide cover in various positions across the side means the stories linking him to United for the summer are worth paying some attention to.”

Mane could fancy a big move

The opportunity to play for Manchester United or Liverpool will be tempting for the young attacker as well. It could be the ideal next step in his career. Wolves are likely to go down in the summer, and he will want to stay in the top. The two clubs could provide him with that platform.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay his asking price, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Even though he has done nothing to justify the £50 million price tag at the moment, he could do so in the future.