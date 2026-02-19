Man United ready to let £300k per week star leave in the summer transfer window

Manchester United appear ready to bring the Jadon Sancho chapter to a close, with reports from The Sun suggesting the Red Devils are prepared to allow the winger to leave on a free transfer once his current loan spell concludes.

After several seasons of uncertainty and multiple temporary moves away from Old Trafford, United’s hierarchy have reportedly decided against offering the 25-year-old a new contract.

Man United are ready to cut their losses and with Sancho reaching the end of his deal at the club in the summer, the Premier League side have made a decision on the future of the English winger who has failed miserably since his big money move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho was a gamble that never fully delivered

Man United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for a reported €85 million, handing him a lucrative five-year contract worth around £300,000 per week.

The move was widely hailed at the time as a statement of intent, with Sancho arriving as one of Europe’s most exciting young wide players.

However, his time at Old Trafford has been marked by inconsistency, managerial changes and off-field complications.

Loan spells back at Dortmund, and later at Chelsea and Aston Villa, have offered opportunities to reignite his form, but stability has proved elusive.

This season at Aston Villa, Sancho has struggled to make a decisive impact, registering just one goal in 25 appearances.

While flashes of his technical quality remain, he has not consistently demonstrated the explosiveness and productivity that defined his Bundesliga peak.

Man United are ready to cut their losses

Jadon Sancho of Aston Villa
Jadon Sancho of Aston Villa looks on during the Carabao Cup (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

From United’s perspective, continuing to carry one of the club’s highest wage commitments without a clear role in future plans is unsustainable.

Reports suggest the club have opted not to pursue a contract extension aimed at preserving resale value, instead accepting that a clean break may be the most practical solution.

With squad restructuring underway and a focus on younger, dynamic options, United are prioritising financial flexibility.

Releasing Sancho from the wage bill would create room for reinvestment elsewhere in the squad.
Allowing him to depart on a free transfer may signal the end of an expensive experiment.

