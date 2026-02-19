(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, and the player is expected to return to the club in the summer.

The German outfit is unlikely to sign him permanently, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the player’s representatives are working to secure his long-term future, and top clubs are keen on him.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Aston Villa are monitoring his situation. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make an official offer to get the deal done.

Chelsea believe that selling the player permanently in the summer would be in the best interests of all parties. It remains to be seen if they are ready to cash in for a reasonable amount of money.

The player has scored five goals for the German club since joining on loan, but has struggled for regular opportunities.

He should look to join a club that will offer him regular football next season. Manchester United and Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit. Jackson is more than just a goalscorer, and he will add creativity to the team as well. He could be the ideal second striker for them. If they can sign for a reasonable amount, the deal could be worth it.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League with Manchester United or Tottenham will be exciting for the player as well. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the player as well, and they have been in regular contact with his representatives. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to move to Spain.